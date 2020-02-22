Gavan O'Farrell (Letters, February 16) says suicide is legal and there is nothing to stop someone from taking their own life.

He is correct on the first point and wrong on the second. The law on suicide is deeply ambiguous; while one can't be arrested for attempting suicide, the 1992 Mental Health Act gives the authorities unlimited powers to prevent it, including physical restraint and compulsory treatment. So Mr Tichbon is not "free to end his life if he wants to".

In saying it's "just me, me, me" for adults, Mr O'Farrell comes close to implying that, as Catholic Bishop Robert Barron said in a 2015 article, "if there is no God, then our lives do indeed belong to us, and we can do with them what we want".

This gets to the heart of the forthcoming referendum on the End of Life Choice Act. Only about half the New Zealand population have religious beliefs, of whom only a small proportion take Bishop Barron's view.

Andrew Tichbon asks what gives a minority of religious conservatives the right to prolong his life against his will; the referendum will determine if we are a democracy or a theocracy.

Martin Hanson, Nelson

A very Christian thought

Golly! I am surprised that Gavan O'Farrell has taken a leaf out of MP Maggie Barry's book and coldly reminded us that we can always commit suicide if we're unhappy with our life. He denigrates the "me, me, me" attitude of those of us who'd like the choice of an assisted death at the last possible moment rather than an early suicide. If we've left it too late and no longer have the ability to climb up on a table and knot a rope, that's "our tragedy" he says: a very Christian thought indeed!

Ann David, Waikanae

Blantant example

Gavan O'Farrell wants everyone, regardless of their world view, and their suffering, to be barred from behaving in a way that conflicts with his world view. It would be difficult to find a more blatant example of a "me, me, me" attitude.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay

A free, personal choice

I disagree with Mary's Appleby's comment (Letters, February 16) given The End of Life Choice Act 2019 defines who is eligible for assisted dying and I quote: "A terminally ill New Zealander, 18 or over, who has only six months to live, and is suffering unbearably and in a state of advanced and irreversible physical decline." The Act details provisions to ensure that this is a free, personal choice and that the person is mentally competent.

Jack Langstone, Howick

Where is the democracy?

Winston Peters wants his foundation donors to be anonymous to protect their rights. It is time such influential donors who get what they pay for are fully exposed. Where is the democracy when individuals determine what the leader of a 3 per cent party will do? Democracy is a failure in Winston's land.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Harbouring a criminal

Kerry McIvor (February 16) hit the nail right on the head when she suggested whānau/family who close ranks and refuse to disclose the identity of the evil men, (they are usually men aren't they?) who beat small, defenceless children to death should be, "locked away until they come clean".

Isn't knowingly harbouring a criminal or a fugitive from the law, a serious crime in itself? If it isn't, it should be.

John Watkins, Remuera

Where is the justice?

Cricket coach Adam James Miles was caught with a breath test of 918mcg. The legal limit is 250 mcg. However, because of potential effects a conviction would have on his "possible" future career prospects the Community Magistrate Simon Heale, despite police opposition, ordered Miles to give a $1500 "donation" (tax deductible) to charity instead and discharged him without conviction.

Where is the justice in all of this? What message does this send?

Linda Askin, Bethlehem