One person has died following a quad bike crash in Wharepuhunga, northeast of Te Kuiti in the North Island.

Both the serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified of the incident, police said in a statement.

The incident took place on a farm around 9.15am.

On Wednesday, a person died on a private property in Central Otago after a tractor rolled.

Emergency services were called to the address on State Highway 6 in the Kawarau Gorge around 5.40pm.

Medical personnel attended to the driver, however, he died at the scene.

Police, St John ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicles were parked in the car park of the Goldfields Mining Centre.