Warning: The Grace Millane murder trial has heard evidence of a graphic and sexual nature. Reader discretion is advised. The trial has taken place in open court and media are required to accurately report the evidence as it is presented.

As the jury in the Grace Millane murder case retires to consider its verdict after a three-week trial, we look back at what happened during her final days.

The Crown says the man spent 5-10 minutes strangling her and then took "trophy" photos of her body then covered his tracks with lies, cleaning products and burying her in a shallow grave.

But the defence says Millane's death was an accident and how the man acted afterwards was the result of fear.