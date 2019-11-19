The Breakers player charged with assault with intent to injure has pleaded not guilty.

Glen Rice Jr appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning before a court registrar.

The Breakers have suspended Rice Jr indefinitely after the American was arrested over an alleged assault with intent to injure during the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Breakers star Glen Rice Jr (right) after his Auckland District Court appearance where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with intent to injure. Photo / Michael Neilson

This morning his lawyer said Rice Jr pleaded not guilty, and requested a judge alone trial.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh was in the courtroom with his player, and told media outside the Auckland District Court this morning to let the matter "play out" through the legal system.

Glen Rice Jr. has been suspended from the Breakers. Photo / Photosport

"While that happens we're going to continue to support Glen. And like anyone going through this process, keep an open mind and let's see how it plays out," he said.

Rice J was remanded on bail to reappear on February 10.