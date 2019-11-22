She was the longed-for little girl to British parents Dave and Gillian Millane.

And Grace's childhood in a tiny Essex village was full of fun and adventure. Her typical teenage years saw boyfriends, hangovers, hockey tours and falling asleep studying at her desk.

But it all ended during her OE in New Zealand, months before she was due home to play a part in her brother's wedding.

The Herald visited Ramsden Bellhouse to find out about the girl behind the headlines.

Advertisement

She finds a community trying to repair itself but a legacy living on in the form of her mother's new venture, Love Grace.