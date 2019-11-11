On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In 2008, Wanganui RSA president Graeme Pleasants surprised him by arranging for him to fly again in the very same aircraft.
Thinking he was simplygoing to pose for a photo with the plane, the then 85-year-old got to sit in the front cockpit while the plane was piloted by Ohakea Squadron Leader Pete Cochran, who gave him control at times during the flight.
"I came to Ohakea for a visit with some RSA people a while ago and saw the Tiger Moth," Manssen told the Chronicle at the time.
"When I got home, I had a look at my logbook, and it was in that particular Moth that I did my first solo flight.
"It was marvellous. I never thought I'd do that again. The thing I found most exciting was the spin. We did a couple of loops and that was fun, but I forgot about the G-force coming out of it."
Then on Anzac Day in 2013, Manssen was treated to a flight in Brendon Deere's restored 1945 Grumman Avenger.