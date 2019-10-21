A woman is in hospital after crashing into a power pole in South Auckland following a police pursuit.

A police spokeswoman said about 4.20pm police attempted to stop a vehicle in Papakura after it hit two parked cars and a stop sign.

"The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned by police," the spokeswoman said.

The driver of the vehicle then hit a power pole on Settlement Rd, and was arrested by police.

Advertisement

She was moderately injured and was in Middlemore Hospital receiving treatment.