Justice Minister Andrew Little has agreed to meet with National Leader Simon Bridges in a bid to get the party to support the Government's new anti-terrorism legislation.

Bridges this morning said National would pull its promised support for the bill's first reading next week if Little did not meet with him to discuss some proposed changes.

The withdrawal of support would mean the bill – aimed at preparing New Zealand for the possible return of people like Kiwi Jihadi Mark Taylor – would fail.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Little said he would sit down with Bridges on Monday to discuss National's concerns.

The bill aims to make it easier for authorities to deal with people who have returned to New Zealand after engaging in terrorism-related activities overseas.

The Green Party won't support it in its current form, meaning for it to pass its first reading it would need the support of National.

National had committed to support the bill in its first reading but it had a number of areas it wanted to see changed in the Select Committee process – where MPs further refine legislation and make small changes to proposed laws.

Little today was critical of National's approach to the bill, calling it "megaphone diplomacy" and accused Bridges of "politicking" over an important issue.

Despite this, he said he will meet with Bridges and hear him out. He added that National had a couple of changes to the bill which were worth discussing.

According to Little, Bridges approached him at 11.30am this morning to tell him National wouldn't support the first reading if the pair did not meet.

That's just an hour after Bridges' issued his ultimatum through a press release.

Little said he let National know 12 weeks ago that the Government planned on introducing the legislation but only learned the party wanted a number of changes through a press release, issued yesterday.

Little said that he has confidence that when it comes to issues around national security, Parliament makes decisions with a huge amount of support across the House.

"I'm confident that we will achieve that, on this occasion."