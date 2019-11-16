Māori Wardens have supported whānau "at a grassroots level" since the late 1800s. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters calls them "a huge asset to New Zealand's social cohesion". Samantha Olley met some of our local volunteers.

READ MORE:
Wardens calm our streets
Auckland Māori warden who tried to bring peace to Queen St riot has died
Hero Maori Warden receives award from police

"Aroha ki te tangata. For the love of the people."

That's the Māori Wardens motto, and it's exactly why Katikati volunteer Charlotte Huiarangi joined in 2007.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She's far from the longest-serving member.

Māori Wardens (from left) Dax Rongo-King, Marie Gardiner, Huhana (Susan) Tūkaki, Charlotte Huiarangi, Dwayne Hall, Lance Wilson and Shaan Kingi. Photo / Andrew Warner
Māori Wardens (from left) Dax Rongo-King, Marie Gardiner, Huhana (Susan) Tūkaki, Charlotte Huiarangi, Dwayne Hall, Lance Wilson and Shaan Kingi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Huhana (Susan) Tūkaki

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.