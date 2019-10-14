Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Simon Bridges will be settling in for a white-knuckle ride to the 2020 election if the polls stay this close.

But for now it will be a very chipper Bridges who rolls up to Parliament tomorrow after two polls showed National continued to rise and Labour dropping.

The latest poll – the 1 News Colmar Brunton – delivered the best news for Bridges, putting National in a position to govern with the support of just one Act MP.

Labour Party falls dramatically in a new poll.

National was neck and neck with the Labour-Green combination, at 47 per cent and NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.