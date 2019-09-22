Ever dreamed of flying by helicopter to your luxury waterfront home? Next Wednesday's $18 million Lotto Powerball draw could be your only chance.

The Lotto jackpot has rolled over to Wednesday after Powerball was not struck during last night's draw.

If won, Wednesday's prize will be the biggest since January, when a lucky Taranaki resident started the year with an extra $22.3 million.

Athena Wang from Sotheby's International Realty says the lucky winner of this week's draw could splash out on a $14 million property in Martins Bay, Auckland.

Wang describes the 5.6ha cliff-top estate as being "just a little bit luxury" with the largest swimming pool in Auckland and coastal views from every room in the house.

"Every single room including the toilet has a view; you can do nature's call and enjoy nature's view at the same time," she said.

While the property is on the outer fringes of Auckland, it is only a 20-minute commute from anywhere in the city by helicopter, which can land on the property's private helipad.

Wang said the jackpot winner could spend the leftover $3.25m on a collection of high-performance cars to fill the nine vehicle garage.

If the winner was feeling less lavish, they might prefer to buy 22 more reasonably priced houses at Auckland's median of $800,000.

Or an $18m Lotto jackpot would buy you almost 70 standard houses in South Waikato, where the median price is just $266,000.

When Reddit users were asked how they would spend $20m, one said they would buy another $20m worth of Lotto tickets.

Another said he would knock down the shop across from his work and open a pub, so he could watch his friends work while he got drunk every day.

Last night's first division win was split between six lucky lotto players in Whangārei, Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Masterton, Wellington, and Blenheim, who each won themselves $166,667.

Powerball has been won 12 times this year, with last month's winning ticket being sold in Auckland.

Lotto Powerball has 38 million possible combinations, meaning each line on a ticket gives you a one-in-38 million chance of winning.



Powerball First Division wins this year

• August 17, $12.2 million, MyLotto, Auckland

• July 20, $16.5 million, Woody's Winners, Wellsford

• June 15, $10.2 million, Whitcoulls The Base

• May 22, $9.2 million, MyLotto

• May 1, $5.5 million, Taipa Foodmarket

• April 24, $5.3 million, MyLotto

• April 17, $16.2 million, MyLotto

• March 13, $11 million, Unichem Stortford Lodge

• February 16, $5.5 million, MyLotto

• February 9, $8 million, MyLotto

• January 26, $10 million, Feilding Video Centre

• January 2, $22.3 million, Inglewood Bookcentre