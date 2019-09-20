A man believed to be part of Destiny Church has been killed following a crash involving five motorcyclists in Northland.

Emergency services were called to accident on State Highway 1, just north of Turntable Hill, Moerewa, about 3.10pm today.

Police confirmed the man was being transported to Auckland Hospital following the crash, however he died.

Two other riders were injured in the crash, including one who is serious and the other who suffered moderate injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The rescue helicopter takes off from State Highway 1 north of Moerewa with rider on board. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Enquiries into the crash were underway.

The fatal crash is thought to have occurred while the riders were heading north, just north of the top of Turntable Hill and near the junction with Marshall Rd.

The riders were from the Destiny Church affiliated Tu Tangata Riders or Man Up movement.

It's believed the motorcyclists were riding in a group when some of the members collided with each other.

Rescue helicopter on State Highway 1, near Moerewa escorts patient to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Joey Rapana

This is understood to have forced five of the bikes off the road.

The riders were accompanying Far North mayoral candidate Jay Hepi.

Hepi refused to comment at the scene and left in his campaign ute.