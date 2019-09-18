Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 29-year-old man died in the Canterbury Plains township of Rakaia yesterday.

Police were called to an address on Gardiners Rd shortly after 9am on Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said in a statement.

"The man had sustained an injury and died at the scene. Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death," Quested said.

"A post mortem will be completed today and a scene examination continues."

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105. Further information would be released as it became available.