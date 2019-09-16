COMMENT:

I live politics. I work around it. I did a degree in it. Some of my best friends are politicians.

And yet I don't think I truly understand what drives it. I'm what people inside politics call "beltway". And frankly a lot of the politicians I deal with are "beltway" too. We often fail to lift our heads above Wellington and beyond the politics of politics to see what actually matters.

We bury ourselves in numbers and statistics like GDP and unemployment, and forget that real people live and breathe at the end of those numbers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I had this

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.