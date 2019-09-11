The Government is expected to announce New Zealand history will be taught to all students across the country.

The change is due to be outlined today after the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the New Zealand Wars in Parliament's debating chamber by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard.

While the House has contained signs commemorating battles New Zealanders have fought in around the world, it hasn't had any memorialising the domestic conflicts of the mid-19th century.

It's understood later in the morning the Government will make an announcement likely revealing changes to make schools across the country teach more New Zealand history as part of their curriculums.

The new policy is expected to apply to primary and secondary schools.

Local historians have long lamented what has been a lack of education about our past. James Cowan, as early as the 1930s, questioned why the country was teaching English history rather than its own.

In June, the New Zealand History Teachers' Association spoke to a parliamentary select committee about similar concerns.

The association's chairman, Graeme Ball, says New Zealand finds itself in a unique position by not having some form of compulsory historical education, because of the flexibility with which schools could choose what to teach.

"It's hard to fathom why we have not thought our own history was not important enough for us," he said.

A lack of knowledge about colonial history meant many were left ignorant and often concerned and hostile towards issues such as Treaty of Waitangi settlements .

"It's perfectly understandable because they simply do not understand the background. That's not their fault. That's our fault as a country," Ball said.

The absence of requirements also means it's unclear how many people actually learn colonial history at all.

The association hasn't called for compulsory history, but in a petition raised it as a question, and Ball says any mandatory programmes would need to also come with training for teachers.

The Education and Workforce Committee reached a similar conclusion in reply.

"We consider that there is growing consensus around the country that New Zealand's early history should be taught in schools," it said.

"We acknowledge that, if teaching New Zealand history in schools were to be made compulsory, there would need to be ways to ensure it was taught properly."

Asked about whether New Zealand history needed to be taught more at schools, the Prime Minister earlier this week said there would be public expectation it would be part of the curriculum.

"I would be surprised if our schools were not teaching New Zealand history and I think when you say to New Zealanders and you ask them the question, they are surprised at the idea that wouldn't be taught at our schools," Ardern said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins last month said the Government was looking at the issue and would have more to say shortly. He declined to comment before the announcement.