A givealittle page has been set up to help a grieving Auckland family of eight children after the father was killed in a crash.

Motorcyclist Jeremy Harrison died after his bike and a car collided on Mahia Rd, Weymouth, Manurewa, on Friday morning.

A Givealittle page describes how Harrison leaves behind "8 kids and loving partner, Arohaina".

"What has happened is beyond comprehension and the family are still in shock. Understandably Arohaina and the children are struggling to cope."

The family had been inundated with messages of support and how they could help so the givealittle page had been set up to provide financial support as well as messages of condolence.

"If you would like to donate, every little bit will be a great help to the family. If you are not able to donate don't forget you can still leave messages and comments for Arohaina and the kids to read."

The police serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.