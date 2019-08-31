Entries to Chapter 9 of Godzone, the world's largest expedition race, opened at 9am and will be highly sought after by adventure racing teams around the globe.

Godzone is making history in 2020 with Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty becoming the first North Island region of New Zealand to host the prestigious event from the November 19 to 28 2020.

It is expected to be one of the largest multi-day adventure racing event ever held in the country.

Geothermal wonders will be a treat for enrants. Photo / Supplied

Godzone event director Warren Bates said Rotorua offered a spectacular region for teams to explore and will be a significant highlight on the growing adventure racing scene.

"This is the perfect opportunity for competitors in the North Island to step up and be part of something new in their stunning backyard. It also offers the very best opportunity for teams based in the South Island to explore parts of the country that will be new to them," Bates said.

"We know international teams are champing to come over and experience this incredible volcanic region and we plan to cover as much of the unique natural terrain as possible to showcase Rotorua and the surrounds in all its glory to the world."

Godzone is one of the most high-profile adventure racing events globally and each year attracts hundreds of competitors. There are three racing categories known as GZ Pure, GZ Pursuit and GZ Prime.

Entries will be sought after given the local terrain. Photo / Supplied

Bates said he expected a wide range of competitors across all the racing categories due to the North Island location.

"I think there will be plenty of high-profile and expert adventure racing teams very keen to explore this perfect blend of varied Central Plateau terrain that lends itself to a true wilderness expedition. That will reward the best navigators and strategists over an eight-day course on the full-length GZ Pure category.

"Equally, Rotorua is very appealing to up and coming teams and those new to the sport who will discover a very competitive field in the GZ Prime and GZ Pursuit categories. It's going to be an expose of New Zealand that no one is going to want to miss out on."