A Whanganui woman who murdered her 13-year-old granddaughter will be sentenced in Wellington tomorrow.

Lorraine Smith, 60, pleaded guilty in may to killing Whanganui City College student Kalis Manaia Smith.

Whanganui Police discovered Kalis' body about 8.20pm on March 15 following a phone call from someone who said they had harmed a family member.

READ MORE: Whanganui grandmother pleads guilty to murder of 13-year-old granddaughter

Advertisement

Following Kalis' death, friends and loved ones shared tributes.

Levania Cameron went to Whanganui Intermediate School with Kalis and described her as the most beautiful girl in the world.

"Every morning I would wake up to a message left by her. She had a big impact on my life and will be missed by so many," Cameron said.

"She was such a beautiful girl, she had such a fantastic smile and was always cheerful. I miss her pretty face every single day."

Kalis had started attending Whanganui City College this year after a stint at Whanganui Girls' College.

City College principal Peter Kaua expressed his sadness at what had happened.

"I had chats [with] her at school and she was going okay. She was kind, friendly and she was a buddy to a lot of kids," Kaua said.

"I wouldn't want to wish something like this on my worst enemy. Emphasis has to focus on making sure kids are safe and looked after."