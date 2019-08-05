The weather has been terrible. The weather has been bad. The weather has been freezing cold and drenchingly wet up and down the country these past few days, leaving New Zealanders to do what New Zealanders do best — go about their business.

Brian Turner lives in Oturehua in the Ida Valley, Central Otago. As one of the country's finest poets, he writes intimately and sensitively about the great outdoors, the quality of light, the kindnesses and cruelties of nature. He said yesterday: "It's usually seven and sometimes eight below zero in the mornings. You want to keep it in

Related articles: