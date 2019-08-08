COMMENT:

On any given day, it is possible to walk off the street and into Archives NZ to find private and sensitive information about living people which should not be on public view.

The Herald showed this when it accessed and read files of documents about children sent to Hokio Boys School and Kohitere Training Centre, two of the institutions to be investigated in the upcoming Royal Commission of inquiry into abuse in state and faith-based care.

The files contained hundreds of names of boys, with details about their medical and psychiatric care, alleged child and youth offending, behavioural descriptions

