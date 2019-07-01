Building more roundabouts is one way the Government plans to improve safety on our roads, but controversy looms over the removal of a big roundabout in Panmure.

Auckland Transport is going against the Government's Vision Zero plan to make roads safer by tearing up the Panmure roundabout and replacing it with a dangerous intersection, says the Panmure Community Action Group.

The Ministry of Transport is stepping up plans for the Vision Zero road safety plan aimed to halve the number of road deaths in the next 10 years.

Among the safety measures are replacing signalised intersections with roundabouts, which lead

