A 5-year-old girl and her father who were shot in the March 15 mosque terror attacks, say they are "finally" returning home to Christchurch after four months of hospital and rehab in Auckland.

The father was shot three times in the Al Noor mosque shootings, and his daughter, who was also shot, spent weeks in intensive care at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

The father made the announcement today in a video message on his Facebook page, saying the pair would be back home in Christchurch "hopefully on Saturday the 29th of June".

"Hi my friends, my family, and everyone. I'm very sorry I wasn't able to inform you and update you about our health issues at the moment and how things are progressing very well," the father says.

Advertisement

"I'm doing well and also my beautiful angel is doing well. She's doing very good at the moment, she's getting so much better. Finally we are coming back to Christchurch.

Both the father and daughter, who was 4 years old at the time of the attacks, cannot be named due to legal reasons.

At the end of the video message, which has been viewed more than 5000 times, the father pans to show his daughter sitting next to him, and asks her: "What do you say?"

Smiling, the girl says "see you soon".

Alongside the video message, the father posted a short written message.

"It's going to take a long time for rehab but at least we are home I would like to thank everyone who have been helping us with anyways and also for who is still helping us," he wrote.

Crowds gathered in Hagley Park, Christchurch, at a floral tribute.

Following the shooting, the girl, who was shot several times, was in a coma - which she only came out of in late April.

On April 23, it was announced that the girl was conscious and was speaking again in English and Arabic.

A Givealittle page set up to aid the girl's recovery announced at the time: "Now we need to get body control and eyesight back".

That Givealittle page has now raised more than $67,000.