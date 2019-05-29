Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the rising fear we're not doing enough to save our planet. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Eco-anxiety is on the rise, with a growing sense that we're not doing enough to look after our environment and fight the looming threat of climate change.

People are dealing with it in different ways.

Some are swearing off having children, convinced we won't do enough in time to save the planet.

They don't want their children to face the reality of what we're leaving behind.

Others are taking part in direct political pressure, like school strikes for climate.

But as movements like the school strikes become larger and more mainstream, the question is when it will be enough to push politicians to act.

For the latest Front Page podcast I talked to Herald reporter Michael Neilson and science reporter Jamie Morton.

We discussed whether the tide of public opinion is turning, and what options are open to people who want to see change.

