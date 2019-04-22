Two weeks before Mitch Gameren's death in November 2015, he took his brother for a helicopter flight.

Brett Gameren — himself a pilot — was impressed with his brother's pre-flight checks and professionalism as he landed on the ice at Fox Glacier.

Describing him as confident, without being arrogant, at the controls, Brett was very proud of his little brother, younger by 2 years.

Mitch, 28, was flying an Alpine Adventures AS350 Squirrel helicopter on a scenic tourist flight when it plunged into a deep crevasse, high on Fox Glacier, killing all seven aboard.

Mitch was the competitive little brother who was also a great mate. The pair competed at everything — whether PlayStation games or sport — and his death left a "massive hole".

On May 17, Brett, father Paul Gameren and mother Adrienne Bray will head to Christchurch District Court as a Civil Aviation Authority case comes back before a judge.

Alpine Adventures owner James Scott and quality assurance manager Barry Waterland were charged under health and safety legislation.

Scott was charged with failing to take all practicable steps to ensure the safety of his employees while at work, and failing to take all practicable steps to ensure no action or inaction of any employee while at work harmed any other person.

Waterland's company, Aviation Manual Development (2009) Ltd, was charged with failing to take all practicable steps to ensure no action or inaction of any employee while at work harmed any other person. The maximum penalty for each of those charges was a $250,000 fine.

For Brett Gameren, the case will not bring closure.

Gameren's family - (from left) brother Brett, father Paul and mother Adrienne Bray - want more safeguards in the industry. Photo / Supplied

The only way that might potentially happen was if the family knew changes were being made in the aviation industry, particularly around helicopters, he said.

There had been "way too many" accidents involving helicopters in what was a very dangerous industry.

Now, he and his father were determined to push for those changes, requesting a meeting with those at the head of Civil Aviation.

Paul Gameren wants something to come out of his son's death.

He and Brett believe technology similar to the electronic recording devices in fixed-wing aircraft to facilitate investigation of aviation mishaps — often referred to as the "black box" — could be used in helicopters.

While Brett acknowledges the industry would likely resist that move due to the weight issues, it could be a valuable tool.

He'd also like to see implementation of "Just Culture"; if any pilots have a "close call" while flying, they could tell other pilots about what happened and learn from that.

Paul Gameren feels angry — "ripped off" — at what he believes are shortcomings by Civil Aviation, which he describes as the "police force in the sky".

Since Mitch's crash, there have been a spate of other helicopter fatalities in the South. Every time he heard news of a crash — including vehicle fatalities — he got upset, knowing first-hand what the affected families were about to go through.

His daughter, Brooke — Mitch's half-sister — also missed her brother terribly, describing him as "the most out there, go get 'em person".

"He had a passion for the outdoors, whether that was flying or fishing or sitting by a lake," she said.

For a long time after Mitch's death, Paul Gameren felt as if a bucket of mud had been tipped over his head, unable to think clearly.

Gameren's helicopter crashed on the Fox Glacier. Photo / Supplied

As a parent, he now blames himself for not doing due diligence on the company Mitch worked for.

Paul Gameren never liked the idea of his younger son flying helicopters.

"I didn't like it, never liked it ... [but] how do you stop a young man doing what he loves to do?"

He also felt deeply for the families of the chopper's other occupants.

It was somewhat inevitable the Gameren brothers would both pursue careers in the aviation industry.

Their great-aunt was the first female flight instructor in New Zealand. And their mother, Adrienne Bray, worked at Southern Lakes Helicopters, where the boys would spend a lot of time.

Mitch started flying fixed-wing aircraft, reaching 50 hours, before switching to helicopters.

He spent two and a half years working in Botswana, where he combined his two passions of flying and animals. Bray and her husband, Kelly — Mitch's stepfather — flew with him while he was there.

Pilots operating in the dangerous conditions had to "learn how to think on their feet", Brett said.

That was followed by six months doing medical evacuations in Malaysia before Mitch came back.

Working on the West Coast, his job involved showing tourists "his country", his mother said.

With both his parents living in Queenstown, he was a frequent visitor to the resort town, said Paul.

"He was just a young man that loved life ... just a cool dude. Everyone loved to hang out with Mitch."

In hindsight, Bray believed a senior pilot should have suspended flying on the day of the crash because of the weather conditions.

Brett was very conscious the most dangerous place a pilot could be in was "on the way they want to go".

"I've been there. I've done it — flown in conditions I shouldn't have."

Whether it was striving for a good reference, getting flying hours up or trying to make that next step, it was the most dangerous point of a pilot's career until they got to that "final position".