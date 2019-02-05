The SPCA is seeking help from the public as it investigates a "shocking case of cruelty" against a cat in Christchurch.

Thomas was found tied in a wool sack in the Port Hills this morning, after being allegedly stolen from his family home.

The SPCA believes he was thrown off the cliff into the bushes.

"A group of people were on the Thompsons Track walk when they heard meows coming from a large wool sack that was tied closed. It appears the cat was tossed off Summit Rd and tumbled down between trees, landing above the walking track where he was found," the SPCA said in a release.

Advertisement

Thomas is back home with his owners. Photo / Supplied

Thomas has been successfully scanned for a microchip and his owners have been located and are "very relieved'.

"Thomas doesn't live in the immediate area so we believe he was taken, tied in a bag, and tossed. He was examined by a vet and is very sore, likely from being thrown off the road into the trees."

"Although Thomas' family are happy he is home, they are distraught that someone could treat their much-loved pet like this," Barry Helen, SPCA's Southern Region general manager, said.

The area where Thomas was found. Photo / Supplied

"Terrible pain and suffering has been inflicted on an innocent cat and it is important that those responsible for this cruelty are held accountable so it doesn't happen again."

The incident is being investigated and the SPCA is calling for anyone who might have information to contact the Christchurch centre on 03 349 7057.