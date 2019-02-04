Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Willis Street in central Wellington.

Police are asking people to avoid the Brooklyn Road end of the street, where vehicle access is blocked.

Police are reassuring the public they are not at risk.

NZTA this morning that local roads have been closed near the intersection with Victoria Street and that locals are being told to expect delays.

All buses on route 7 have been cancelled because of the road closure and severe traffic congestion.

Services from Khandallah on route 25 are also affected.

