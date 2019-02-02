Ripping up the carpets in her Housing New Zealand home and painting the floors pink turned out to be a costly DIY project for an Auckland woman who was ordered to pay more than $5200 by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Rosana Farani, also known as Tuaimalo, moved into a house on Barrister Ave, Mt Roskill, in May 2014.

When the 32-year-old left the property in October it was in a state.

Housing New Zealand took Farani to the Tenancy Tribunal, seeking $5259.93 in damages, unpaid rent and cleaning, repainting and rubbish removal fees.

The tribunal decision stated that when Farani moved into the property - worth just over $1 million - on March 25, 2014 it had new carpet in the lounge, hallway and one bedroom.

The carpet in the other bedroom was "older but clean".

"The tenant removed all carpet and painted the wood floor pink," the decision said

"There were five holes in the walls of the hallway and bedroom one.

"The wall damage is beyond fair wear and tear.

"The front porch was also painted bright pink and had to be repainted."

Farani failed to leave the premises "reasonably clean and tidy" and did not remove all rubbish when she left.

She was also behind in rent to the tune of $3293.

Housing New Zealand then had to pay for repairs.

Their costs included

• $921.53 to replace the missing carpets

• $120 clean the property

• $253 to repair holes in walls

• $600 to remove rubbish from the exterior of the property

• $220 to repaint the front porch which Farani had painted pink

"The landlord has applied for rent arrears, compensation and refund of the bond, following the end of the tenancy," the decision said.

"The landlord should be returned to the position they would have been in had the tenant not breached."