A rescue helicopter is en route to a crash between a car and motorcycle in the Marlborough District that has closed a section of highway.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 10.15am on State Highway 6, Renwick, south of the intersection at SH62.

Initial reports suggest two people who were on the motorcycle are being treated for injuries.

The status of their injuries is currently unknown and diversions are in place. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said crews from Renwick and Blenheim have responded to the incident.