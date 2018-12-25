A walking track in the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park reopens today following its closure to restrict kauri dieback earlier this year.

Auckland Council said months of work and upgrades to protect kauri on the Kitekite track had been completed, enabling it to reopen.

In May, forested areas of the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park and 10-higher-risk tracks in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park were closed.

Auckland Council had since been working alongside local iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki in an effort to reopen tracks in the regional park.

Auckland Council Regional Parks manager Rachel Kelleher said the council was delighted to reopen the Kitekite track following months of hard work.

"We are delighted to be able to open this popular track in time for the summer period," she said.

Department of Conservation staff replaced walkways on the track. Photo / Michael Craig

"Our teams have worked tirelessly to upgrade this track meticulously so that Aucklanders and visitors can enjoy this beautiful and iconic track while protecting kauri from dieback disease.

"We thank our staff, contractors and volunteers for their dedication to this task under a tight timeframe."

The 2km track surface had been refurbished, including a 275m construction of boardwalk, steps, jack mat mesh and aggregate material.

The changes were to ensure people's feet were well above kauri roots below and Kelleher explained people were now able to walk the track year-round.

"This upgrade has been focused on eliminating mud through which the spore of the diseases spreads, to protect the existing forest," she said.

Track users are still being urged to clean their shoes. Photo / Michael Craig

"We thank the local community, park users, Aucklanders and visitors for their patience while the track has been closed and this work carried out.

"It's so important that we do this right, and this has meant it has taken some time."

However, Auckland Council was still urging track users to clean their shoes at the cleaning stations when coming into and leaving the track.

Next year, public consultation will open on the track reopening plan which has been developed by Auckland Council and Te Kawerau a Maki.

The consultation hopes to uncover what tracks were priorities for upgrades over the next two-to-five-years.

Visit here to see more information about kauri protection, track closures and maps.