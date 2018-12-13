A man who described himself as a paedophile within conversations on a communication platform has avoided imprisonment.

An investigation at the premises of Brian Pekamu revealed that he possessed 1486 images and 44 videos across all of his devices depicting child pornography and bestiality.

He was found guilty on all charges at a judge alone trial in March and later sentenced to 12 months' home detention by Judge Philip Crayton in Whanganui District Court.

A search was conducted in 2013, but analysis wasn't completed until 2015 when Pekamu was arrested on 38 charges of possessing an objectionable publication with knowledge.

Judge Crayton said that Pekamu had become entirely consumed with online activity centering on objectionable images.

"I do not make that observation lightly because what is clear from the evidence is that by the hours involved in sheer quantity and the regularity, it had become a significant part of your life.

"It could be observed that it had become almost an obsessive interest."

Conversations Pekamu was involved in on an unnamed communication platform were not greatly detailed at his trial.

The judge said there was benefit in making an observation about them because friends and whānau supporting Pekamu had a difficult time conceiving he had committed the crimes.

"Mr Pekamu, you freely exposed your innermost thoughts and you expressed them in a way which identified a very entrenched and committed set of views and desires.

"They were such that within those conversations you described yourself as a paedophile. What you described as your hope, your fantasy, was reflective of the images located."

You remain entrenched in your denials of this offending. You say that this is something you would never do, that kids are precious to you as a father and grandfather.

In sentencing Pekamu, Judge Crayton took into account his previous good character, the time spent investigating, systemic delay in setting a trial date and time spent on bail.

"You remain entrenched in your denials of this offending. You say that this is something you would never do, that kids are precious to you as a father and grandfather.

"As a consequence I cannot identify any remorse or efforts to address the offending and the causes of the offending."

Pekamu will also carry out 12 months' post detention conditions, meaning he is to attend any assessment, treatment, counselling or programme as directed by a probation officer.

"I am aware that a sentence of imprisonment when it comes to rehabilitation, when it comes to the protection of the community, will be a very blunt instrument which will send a message to others that you get locked up," Judge Crayton said.

"But for you and any risk which your offending causes you to pose going forward, on my assessment, it would achieve little in this case."