An Auckland man has died in a scooter crash in Rarotonga.

Michael Kemp, originally from Northland, was killed on Sunday following a scooter accident on the island.

Kemp was believed to be holidaying on the island as part of the George FM event Spring Break Experience Rarotonga.

Cook Islands Police confirmed Kemp had died over the weekend, Stuff reported.

Advertisement

Event founder Rich Henry posted online, "It is with a heavy heart to let you all know that Michael passed away following an accident on his scooter yesterday," he said.

"On behalf of all my team, we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

"Members of our team have remained in Rarotonga to liaise closely with his family during this incredibly tough time."

Henry said family were hoping to fly Kemp's body home on Saturday.

"With a special thank you to the authorities in Rarotonga we were able to expedite the release of Michael's body and we now hold the goal of flying him home this Saturday to be with his whānau in Whangarei," he wrote.

However a Givealittle page had been set up to help cover the "significant costs involved to achieve this".

The page states that before Kemp's body can be released from Rarotonga a fee of $10,500 must be paid to cover this cost.

"Unfortunately it is a very expensive cost to bring his body home and we would love to be able to cover this cost to remove the stress from his grieving family at this time," it says.

As of Friday morning, $10,560 had been raised by 106 generous donors.

The page also describes Kemp as "a fun loving, positive person who will be remembered by all who had crossed paths with him".

Friends and family have also posted an outpouring of tributes on social media.

"Still in shock, Rest in peace Mikey. Thank you for always being there for me, and cheering up my days.

"I will cherish all our crazy times together and that cheeky smile of yours, your one of a kind dude, such a beautiful person and you will be missed by everyone so so much," one person wrote.

Another said, "You always had a smile, you were always up for a good time and you were a machine behind the bar."

Kemp was also described as "an outstanding guy", "a much loved hospo legend", and "the sort of guy who would give you the shirt off his back [for you]".