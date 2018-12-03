Emergency services have rushed to a fire at a Penrose panel and paint shop.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they received multiple calls about 10.33am alerting them to a fire on Church St.

The building was well ablaze on arrival and the response effort was elevated to a second alarm, the FENZ spokesman said.

Initially, the response effort was focused on protecting surrounding buildings, he said.

"Once they got it under control a bit, they went into an internal offensive mode."

There were still five fire engines battling the blaze, he said.

Auckland Council representatives were on the way as a precaution to ensure nothing like oil was leaking into drains, he said.

Police are currently assisting emergency services staff with the cordons.

Church St is currently closed between Mays Road and Neilson Street.

East-bound traffic is being diverted through Mays Road, with West-bound traffic being diverted through Nielson Street.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.