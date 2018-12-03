A scrub fire has forced emergency services to close State Highway 1 north of Wellington this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald crews had almost extinguished the blaze around 9pm.

He said they were first called about the medium-sized scrub fire at 8.02pm.

Metlink reports train services between Porirua and Waikanae had been suspended due to a roadside fire.

"The only available route is through Paekakariki Hill which is only suitable for cars," Metlink said.

"We have bus replacements operating between Porirua and Plimmerton, however, we are offering no services between Plimmerton and Waikanae at this stage.

"Please find alternative transport if you are travelling north of Plimmerton."

The NZ Transport Agency asks motorists in the area to use Paekakariki Hill Rd as a detour route and said the route is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

The closure is the second time SH1 has been closed near Wellington following an earlier crash at the Mill Rd roundabout near Otaki about 5.30pm, which caused extensive delays.