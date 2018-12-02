A man has been arrested after ramming a police car during a chase in Wanaka and eventually being stopped using spikes.

Police received reports of a car driving aggressively and erratically on the Crown Range Rd, shortly after 9.30am.

The car was reportedly seen driving into road cones and there was concern for safety of the public, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver failed to stop for police on the outskirts of Wanaka, and rammed a police car.

There were not thought to be any injuries to the driver or any officer.

The damaged car was left parked at the corner of McDougall and Brownston St.

The driver headed towards Mt Aspiring on National Park Rd, where road spikes were successfully deployed.

A 30-year-old Queenstown man is facing driving charges including reckless driving and failing to stop, and may face further charges.

