Preliminary findings from a post-mortem indicate a small fragment of a bullet struck Darfield gunman Donald Ineson in the back on Sunday.

Police have confirmed shots fired at the vehicle he was driving had entered the rear of the vehicle, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

"The Police investigation into the incident is ongoing as is the independent investigation of the Independent Police Conduct Authority," District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

"While the investigation is ongoing and still in the early stages Police have established that one or more shots was fired by Police after the deceased's vehicle had just been driven at officers hitting and seriously injuring one of them."

A scene examination at Bangor Rd, Darfield has been completed following the shooting incident and the road has been reopened to traffic.

Price said the officer who was struck by Ineson when he fled the scene in a car is still in hospital recovering from his injuries.