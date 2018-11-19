A Christchurch school teacher has today denied dealing methamphetamine.

The teacher, in his 50s, first appeared at Christchurch District Court last month charged with possession of 1.5 grams of the Class A controlled drug for supply, as well as possession of a glass P pipe.

He is jointly charged with a 46-year-old man.

The teacher, who was granted interim name suppression at his first court appearance, entered not guilty pleas today. He has elected trial by jury.

Defence counsel Anselm Williams asked for the interim suppression order to continue as he's still awaiting disclosure from police.

Williams also said publication of the man's name could cause hardship to others.

Judge Gary MacAskill continued name suppression until January 30, when the man is due back in court for a Crown case review hearing.