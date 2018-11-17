One person has died in a car crash near Okere Falls in Rotorua, bringing the road toll up to at least six deaths since midday yesterday.

Two cars crashed on State Highway 33 shortly after 7am, killing one occupant and seriously injuring another.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area as the road is closed with cordons in place on State High 33 and Allport Rd.

SH33 OKERE FALLS, BAY OF PLENTY - CRASH - 8:25AM

A serious #crash near the intersection with Okere Falls Road has been reported to emergency services. The road is CLOSED. Please consider delaying your journey or using the alternative route via SH2, SH34 and SH30. ^CR pic.twitter.com/vdTKZpb83G — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) November 17, 2018



The death comes after a horror start to the weekend on New Zealand roads which claimed the lives of four motorcyclists yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to three separate accidents involving motorcycles yesterday afternoon.

The first occurred about 12.45pm in Southland; where two motorcyclists were killed in Isla Bank, northwest of Invercargill.

A third rider suffered critical injuries in the same crash - which involved three motorcycles. It is understood they were taking part in a fundraising ride.

Just over two hours later emergency crews in Auckland were called to a crash on Henderson Valley Rd after reports a motorcyclist had crashed into a ditch.

Police soon confirmed the rider died at the scene.

Shortly after 4pm, another motorcyclist lost their life in a crash on the West Coast.

Late last night a young woman also died in a car crash in Christchurch. Three men were taken to hospital for treatment after the crash.