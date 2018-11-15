Police and Customs have found more than 190 kilograms of cocaine located in a container of bananas - the biggest bust of the drug in New Zealand history.

Five duffel bags of the drug were found in a container that arrived in Auckland.

Police said a joint Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission investigation into an Australian-based organised crime group identified a potential shipment of illicit drugs that left Balboa, Panama, on August 4 this year.

On August 20 a container listed as a shipment of bananas arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on a vessel from Balboa.

New Zealand Customs and police staff inspected the container and found five duffel bags on top of the banana boxes - which contained 190 blocks of cocaine each weighing around a kilogram that had been wrapped in packaging tape.

The joint investigation concluded in the last 24 hours with the arrest of a man, 41, in Australia.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman of the National Organised Crime Group spoke to media at the Customs Air Cargo Inspection Facility just after 1.30pm.

The Herald was allowed to film the record haul of illicit drugs.

Newman said police were dedicated to stopping drugs coming into the country as they had a devastating impact.

This particular haul was bound for Australia.

"This drug causes a tremendous amount of social harm," he said.

"This is just the start... we will continue."

He said the sharing of intelligence among agencies was vital.

"This is a global industry and Australasia is seen as a very lucrative market," he explained.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry commended his staff for their work.

"It was no small task," he said.

The drugs would have been worth millions on the street.

Newman earlier said the seizure was extremely significant for both countries.

"This operation has once again shown our dedication to disrupting organised crime and reducing the devastating harm that drugs cause in our community," he said.

"Both countries are recognised as lucrative markets for the illicit drug trade, which is why we work closely together and share intelligence.

"The cooperation of both law enforcement and intelligence groups during this investigation has been central to its success in targeting transnational

crime."

Berry said the seizure and arrests highlight the strong partnership between Australian and New Zealand law enforcement agencies, and their shared focus on disrupting drug smuggling and protecting each other's borders.

"This joint trans-Tasman approach is an important part of Customs' strategy to keep harm offshore, and shows how New Zealand is playing its part internationally through the use of our intelligence and targeting to successfully identify risk."

Previously the largest cocaine seizure was recorded in Tauranga last year.

Four men were arrested after $20 million in cocaine was seized.

The arrests came after a five-month long inquiry by Customs and police uncovered 46kg of the drug.