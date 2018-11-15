Security staff were quick to surround Samoa's Prime Minister when a pig's head was thrown at him during a speaking engagement in Australia.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was giving a speech at a function in Brisbane last night when two men reportedly entered the room and started hurling abuse at the Samoan leader.

A reporter for the island nation's TV1 channel told the Samoa Observer the men wore "ninja-like'' masks.

"[They] entered the building - one threw a pig's head and swore at the Prime Minister," he told the newspaper.

Video footage of the incident shows the Samoan PM, known as Tuilaepa, pause his speech when a man yells out: "Kuilaepa!".

Off camera, a man can be heard speaking in Samoan; starting his sentence off with "o le meaalofa'' - this is a gift.

There is a loud noise before a scuffle can be heard in the background and a woman yelling "hey!'' repeatedly.

Security personnel quickly move towards the Prime Minister, who continues his speech as people are saying to call the police and lock the doors.

Tuilaepa was speaking at an event for Samoa Airways - Samoa's new national carrier - which celebrated its first birthday with the announcement of direct flights between Brisbane and Samoa.

The incident happened at the St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Parish in Marsden, Logan City.

It is understood the men involved fled the scene immediately afterwards.