The owner of valuable rings stolen from a Rotorua motel at the weekend is pleading for the public's help for their return.

Police have confirmed the four gold and diamond rings were taken from a Rotorua motel on Fenton St between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday.

The owner, who didn't want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post she was devastated the rings had been stolen because of their sentimental value.

"I just want them back."

She said the rings consisted of a three-diamond ring that was a gift from her three children, with each diamond representing each child.

The engagement ring is a diamond solitaire and the wedding band has several smaller inset diamonds. She also had an eternity ring, similar to her wedding band.

She appealed for anyone who had seen the rings on Facebook buy, sell and swap pages or at pawn shops to contact police immediately.

Rotorua police said the owner had reported the rings stolen and anyone with information which might lead to their return should call police on (07) 348 0099 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on (0800 555 111).