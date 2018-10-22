Shocking footage of an ugly brawl that erupted after a man was hit by a car in Central Auckland has surfaced online.

The video shows a man nearly being knocked off his feet when he was struck by a slow moving car on Queen St.

Shortly after the driver gets out of the car and a nasty fight is sparked between what appears to be a group of Tongan rugby league fans and a group of Diwali celebrators.

As others are drawn into the brawl, items are flung into the air and breaking glass can be heard in the background.

Amid the chaos a woman can be heard screaming at the group to stop.

"Put your hands down, oi stop it," she said.

"Stop fighting, leave him alone."

At the end of the video a man wearing a Tongan flag can be seen beating a man on the ground before he himself is knocked over.

It is unclear on what night the video was taken but it is captioned online as 'Daymmm - diwali celebration goes horribly wrong [sic]'.

A police spokeswoman said police attended the Queen St area on Sunday night from about 10pm onwards following multiple reports of disorder.

"There were three disorder-related arrests that night," she said.

"We're unable to confirm if the people arrested relate to this video however."

Police previously said 20 people were arrested and two hospitalised after the rugby league test at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

A large brawl on Nikau Rd and "pockets of disorder" were among events police say kept officers in South Auckland busy.