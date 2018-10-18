The poor condition of a man's vehicle has lead to police seizing 97 bags of synthetic cannabis.

The individual zip-lock bags of the drug were recovered following a routine traffic stop on Flaxmere Ave in Hastings around 1pm yesterday.

A Police statement said police stopped the driver due to the poor condition of his vehicle, which did not appear to meet the standard for a warrant of fitness.

After being stopped, the driver, a 25-year-old man, tried to throw a bag and cellphone back into the car. The bag contained cannabis and cash.

Following this discovery a search of the car was carried out and police recovered two large zip-lock bags containing 97 smaller bags of synthetic cannabis.

The man was subsequently arrested and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, October 23, facing charges of possession of psychoactive substances for supply and possession of cannabis as well as driving offences.

Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll said it's likely that the synthetic cannabis would have ended up causing significant harm in the community.

"This action demonstrates that police will continue to take offending of this nature extremely seriously and will not hesitate to bring people before the courts," he said.

"We want the public to know we are working hard to stop the spread of this harmful drug."

Police urged those using synthetic drugs to stop immediately and contact their GP or the Alcohol Drug Helpline for assistance.

The also asked members of our community who may think someone has taken synthetic drugs to call 111 immediately and seek medical assistance for them."

You can report anyone suspected of making or supplying synthetic drugs to your local police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.