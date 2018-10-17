Police have confirmed there are fatalities after a fiery helicopter crash near Wanaka Airport.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the wreckage.

An eye witness told the Herald that the crashed helicopter has "burnt right out."

"There's nothing left of it. Unbelievable."

He said the helicopter had crashed on DoC land alongside a private property.

"You can't get within a kilometre of it."

Otago Daily Times reporter Mark Price said he could see the crashed helicopter on a river flat about 100m from the Clutha River and a couple of kilometres from Wanaka Airport.

The crash scene near Wanaka Airport. Photo / Nikki Heath

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public called emergency services shortly before 11am reporting smoke coming from the helicopter.

She did not know how many people were in the helicopter.

Herald Graphic

Transport Accident Investigation Commission chief investigator of accidents Captain Tim Burfoot said it believed the helicopter involved in the crash was a Hughes 500.

"We are in the early stages of gathering information about the aircraft, the circumstances and the people on board," Burfoot said.

"We are working with the emergency services currently on site, who have initial control of the scene."

The Commission was sending a four-person investigation team which was expected to arrive at the site this evening.

The Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

A St John spokesman said ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene, located on Kane Rd in Hawea Flats, but had been stood down as they were not needed.

One helicopter landed at the crash scene, but had left.

Flames and smoke were evident prior to the arrival of emergency services, but little of the helicopter itself was visible.

Fire appliances, ambulances and a variety of vehicles from airport and helicopter related businesses were streaming to the scene, though it was apparent nothing could be done for those on board.

The area has now been cordoned off by police.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand member told the Otago Daily Times Luggate and Wanaka volunteer crews had been called.

Representatives from Wanaka Helicopters, Alpine Helicopters and Aspiring Helicopters declined to comment.



More details soon.