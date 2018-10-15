A new royal baby is on the way and with the expectant parents touching down in Rotorua in a couple of weeks locals are "in a spin over the news".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan announced yesterday they are expecting a baby in the autumn of 2019.

Kensington Palace said on Twitter the pair are delighted to announce their exciting news.

The couple is currently in Australia and will fly to New Zealand at the end of this month.

Rotorua mayor and former midwife Steve Chadwick said she was sorry Harry and Meghan weren't afforded the privacy of all expectant parents.

"The country is in a spin over the news.

"There won't be any changes envisaged and she will be in wise midwife hands during her time in Rotorua."

She said the city, of course, shared its "aroha and manaakitanga" to them both.

Meghan is said to be in "good health" and the itinerary for the Rotorua trip, which includes a visit Te Papaiouru Marae, Rainbow Springs, meeting the public outside Rotorua's Government Gardens, the Redwoods Treewalk and meeting representatives of the local mountain biking community at Whakarewarewa is still on.

Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said the fact they were having a baby was just lovely.

"It will work well with the experience we have set up for them in Rotorua.

"At the forest, we will be sharing the young families who are really getting into, and doing well in, the mountain biking scene."

Donaldson said it would be amazing to see the baby take its first mountain bike ride in the Rotorua forest one day.

"It would be very cool.

"Rotorua is a very family friendly mountain bike location."

He said that was what made Rotorua such a great destination for everything from school holiday family rides to the more extreme international events.

Monarchy New Zealand executive member and royal enthusiast Caleb Watson is making a trip home to Rotorua when the royals visit.

"I am very excited about the announcement, more so because their Royal Highnesses will be in New Zealand very soon.

"Although the child will not be on the Kiwi throne they are still a member of our royal family and I'm sure New Zealanders will take a keen interest."

Watson said it was a big week for royal news with the wedding of Princess Eugenie too.