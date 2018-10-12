A section of a busy road in South Auckland has been closed off until further notice because a sinkhole has opened up in the area.

Part of Alfriston Rd, in Manurewa, was closed off just before 6.30pm today due to what authorities said was a "large sinkhole''.

The closure is between Saralee Dr and Porchester Rd.

ALFRISTON ROAD, MANUREWA – CLOSED – 6.00PM 12 OCT

Alfriston Rd has CLOSED between Saralee Dr and Prochester Rd until further notice, due to a large sinkhole. Contractors will be on-site to conduct traffic control & repair work will begin on Mon 15 Oct (weather dependent). ^MF pic.twitter.com/Nm71gQmRHJ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 12, 2018

Auckland Transport said: "Contractors will be on-site to conduct traffic control and repair work will begin on Monday October 15, weather dependent.''

Residents and motorists who used the road regularly have been told to consider using alternative routes to avoid the area.

Students who attend nearby Alfriston College are also being told they need to allow for extra travel time early next week when going to and from school as a result of the roadworks.