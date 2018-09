A man has died after a ride-on lawnmower rolled over on top of him near Akaroa.

Police have confirmed that the man, aged in his sixties, died when the lawnmower rolled on his property on Jubilee Rd, in Wainui near Akaroa, about 6.20pm on Sunday.

It was not yet known what caused the mower to roll over.

Police and St John Ambulance both attended the accident.