Most of the country is in for a fine, balmy Sunday morning - before a cold snap and some drizzle rains on our parade.

Despite the downside of cooler temperatures, the change could please the outdoorsy types - likely causing a dumping of snow down south and large swells to the East Coast.

A Saturday which was predominantly fine would be followed by some cooler weather on Sunday for most regions over the country, according to Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandula.

Kandula said his top picks for Sunday weather were spots in the central North Island - the East Coast and further north.

With southerlies setting in next week, a lot of focus has been on the snow. However strong southerlies also bring large swells, especially to the east coast - find out more https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^TA pic.twitter.com/4Wktwbw27y — MetService (@MetService) September 22, 2018

"Wairoa, the Hawkes Bay and the Bay of Plenty will be nice places to be."

The weather was expected remain fairly settled until mid morning, when a cold snap would begin to take its toll.

"Essentially until tomorrow afternoon we're talking fairly fine weather with light winds," Kandula said.

The cold front was expected to set in down the bottom of the South Island mid morning, and would spread north, reaching Invercargill just before midday.

"As it spreads up it brings snow to 600m in parts of central Otago and Dunedin overnight.

How cold? Check out these overnight minimum temperatures forecast for Monday night / Tuesday morning. Find out just how cold your place gets on https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^TA pic.twitter.com/eQAzV1vjsl — MetService (@MetService) September 22, 2018

"As that rain spreads north with the front there will be a very brisk southerly change behind it."

By midnight, Kandula said Christchurch would be in for a southerly change, with cooler temperatures and winds setting in.

Mathys Tonks van Aarde enjoys sledding on the snow in Bridesdale, Queenstown last week. Photo / Katie Tonks

A similar trend was expected in the North Island - meaning a "fairly cold" start to the week for most parts.

"We'll start to see some more clear conditions on Thursday and heading into the end of the week," Kandula said.