A 46-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a Northland man.

She was charged with murdering 57-year-old Richard Kire Bristow by stabbing when she made a brief appearance before Judge Keith de Ridder in Whangārei District Court at about 2.30pm today.

The woman was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until her next court appearance on October 4 in High Court at Whangārei.

She appeared tired and distressed but waved to supporters seated in the public gallery.

Earlier, around noon today, police released the victim's name after all his next of kin had been notified.

Known to his friends as "Uncle Googz", Bristow will be taken to Ngāti Manu Marae at Karetu, west of Kawakawa, once the post-mortem examination is complete.

No date has been set as yet for his interment, which is expected to be at Maungarangi urupā.

Emergency services called to a property on Taumatamakuku Crescent, just east of Moerewa, about 8.45pm on Saturday found Bristow had been critically injured. He died shortly afterwards.

The post mortem to confirm the cause of death is expected to take place today or tomorrow.

The relationship between Bristow and the accused has not yet been revealed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, of Northland police, said: ''Our deepest sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult time.''

Police said they could not comment further while the matter was before the courts.

A scene guard was put in place on Saturday night with local police, along with forensic and fingerprinting experts from Auckland, descending on the property on Sunday.

Evidence tents were erected near the roadside and in the property's back yard. Police were also seen taking photos at a house across the road.