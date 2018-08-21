New chiefs have been appointed for all three branches of the armed forces.

Defence Minister Ron Mark has announced that:

• Brigadier John Boswell, a 34-year army veteran who is currently the army's Land Component Commander, will head the army for a three-year term from September 1.

• Air Commodore Andrew Clark, who has served 32 years in the air force and is Air Component Commander, will lead the air force for a three-year term from September 10.

• Commodore David Proctor, who has served 32 years in the navy and is the acting Vice Chief of Defence Force, will lead the navy for a three-year term from December 1.

Mark said the appointment of three new service chiefs at the same time would lead to "a refresh of Defence Force leadership at all levels".

The Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, is also new in his position since July 1.

"This is an exciting prospect, with a lot of impressive leaders coming up through the ranks," Mark said.

"In particular, I will be watching for a lift in leadership opportunities for women throughout the organisation, increasing the chance that in the not too distant future the Government has the opportunity to appoint the first ever female Service Chief."

The Cabinet paper on the appointments has been released by the State Services Commission.

Brigadier John Boswell will command the Army. Photo / Supplied

Brigadier Boswell enlisted into the army in 1984 and has deployed with the United Nations in Angola, East Timor and the Middle East.

In April 2010, he deployed to Afghanistan as the Senior National Officer and Commanding Officer of the New Zealand Provincial Reconstruction Team, Bamiyan.

Air Commodore Andrew Clark will command the Air Force. Photo supplied

Air Commodore Clark joined the RNZAF in 1986 as a navigator and, through his early career, served on Orion aircraft, instructed aircrew in Australia and New Zealand, provided support to the Chief of Air Staff, and had the role of Operations Flight Commander, No 5 Squadron.

He was later a Staff Officer at Trentham, Project Manager (P-3K2 Orion Introduction Into Service), and Commanding Officer, No 5 Squadron. He served operationally in the Middle East.

Commodore David Proctor will command the Navy. Photo / Supplied

Commodore Proctor has 32 years of service in the navy. He has held a variety of roles, particularly in the areas of logistics and supply, earlier in his career as Supply Officer of HMNZS Tui, HMNZS Endeavour and HMNZS Te Mana, and moving through roles such as Supply Chain Commander and Captain Fleet Support.

He is the first logistics officer to be appointed navy chief.