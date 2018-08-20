Police are responding to reports of gun fire in the Castlecliff suburb of Whanganui.

Police are at a property in Puriri St and the road is cordoned off between Rogers St and Kowhai St.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the property at 9.43am but no transport to hospital was required. She referred any other queries to police.

A resident said he heard three gun shots and said he saw gang members running from the scene.

Advertisement

Another resident said she heard two gun shots.

Police confirmed an incident was reported at 9.42am and had led to part of the street being closed.

"Parts of Puriri St have been closed and the public are asked to avoid the area," a spokeswoman said.

Officers at the scene in Puriri St.

It is understood a school in Matipo St has been put into lockdown. The school was not answering phone calls this morning.

Puriri Street cordoned off after reports of gunshots.